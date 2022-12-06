Berkley W R Corp Increases Stock Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.54% of Health Assurance Acquisition worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.0% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAAC remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 496,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,714. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

