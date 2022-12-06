Berkley W R Corp Purchases 117,947 Shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,947 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.40% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,197,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 422,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 2.5% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 812,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

Tailwind Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

TWND stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,703. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Tailwind Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.