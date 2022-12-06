Berkley W R Corp Purchases 28,146 Shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.74% of Venus Acquisition worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Venus Acquisition by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

Venus Acquisition Stock Performance

Venus Acquisition stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 5,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Venus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $16.17.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VENA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.