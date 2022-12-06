Berkley W R Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Berkley W R Corp lowered its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,269 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 40.5% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

