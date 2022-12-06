Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Big Lots Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Big Lots by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Big Lots by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

