Biglari Sardar Has $46,000 Holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)

Biglari Sardar reduced its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,440 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for approximately 0.2% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.08% of Atlantic American worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $56.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.28. Atlantic American Co. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

