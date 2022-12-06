BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 11.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

