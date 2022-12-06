Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.19 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $14.99 or 0.00088075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $262.45 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00270522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00062933 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

