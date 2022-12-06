Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $83.97.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

