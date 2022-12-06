Blackstone Loan Financing (LON:BGLF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating) were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 560,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 488,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

Blackstone Loan Financing Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a current ratio of 439.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12.

Blackstone Loan Financing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Blackstone Loan Financing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.35%.

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

