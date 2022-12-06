Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $14.50 at DA Davidson

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLBD. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

BLBD opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $400.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

