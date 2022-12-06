Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $14.50 at DA Davidson

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLBD. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Blue Bird Stock Up 0.8 %
BLBD opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $400.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.
Institutional Trading of Blue Bird
Blue Bird Company Profile
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.