Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $13.81 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,470 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,128.3% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 440,937 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 192,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,265,000 after purchasing an additional 371,104 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 768,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 61.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,337,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,354,000 after buying an additional 508,360 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHKEL traded down $8.18 on Tuesday, reaching $79.82. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,424. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52.

