Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

First Horizon Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 77,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,218. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

