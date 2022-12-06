Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 16,683.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 1,388.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 80,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,070. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

