Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 7,960 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.54. 296,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,383,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

