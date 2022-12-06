BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($76.84) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded down €0.43 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €52.32 ($55.07). The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.99. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($72.81).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

