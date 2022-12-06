Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading 3.8% Higher

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.85 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.68). 216,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 383,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.62).

Boku Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £410.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.66.

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

