BP (NYSE:BP) Given New GBX 560 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BP. Citigroup raised BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BP from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BP from GBX 566 ($6.90) to GBX 603 ($7.35) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered BP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BP from GBX 472 ($5.76) to GBX 527 ($6.43) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.29.

BP Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $35.00 on Friday. BP has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.46 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Equities analysts predict that BP will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

