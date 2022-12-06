Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $0.95

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $0.92. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 3,245 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 303,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,707.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Further Reading

