Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $530.64 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

