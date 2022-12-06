Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $2,675,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.1% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.04.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $525.48. 21,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,580. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.70 and a 200 day moving average of $506.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.