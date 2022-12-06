Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target at $1,850.00

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,850.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASBFY. HSBC downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Investec cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.75.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

