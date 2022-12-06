Brokerages Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT at $106.78

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.78.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $163.95.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.