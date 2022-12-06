Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Target Price at $33.50

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth $314,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 19.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.7% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 880,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

