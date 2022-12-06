Brokerages Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Target Price at GBX 76.50

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 76.50 ($0.93).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLW shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 40.72 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.26. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 63.52 ($0.77). The company has a market cap of £586.11 million and a P/E ratio of 834.00.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

