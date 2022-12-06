Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BPY) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$23.07 and last traded at C$23.29. 15,607,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,585% from the average session volume of 926,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.44.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.73 billion and a PE ratio of -11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.29.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Property Partners

In related news, Director Bryan Kenneth Davis purchased 24,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.78 per share, with a total value of C$489,315.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,300,192.63.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

