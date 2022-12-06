Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) Insider Purchases £6,515 in Stock

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) insider Jasper Judd purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,303 ($15.89) per share, with a total value of £6,515 ($7,944.15).

Jasper Judd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jasper Judd acquired 500 shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,228 ($14.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,140 ($7,486.89).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

LON BASC traded down GBX 24 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,261 ($15.38). 2,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,743. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,072.61 ($13.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,525 ($18.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £150.71 million and a P/E ratio of 618.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,216.29.

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.