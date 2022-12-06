BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.78.

DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

BRP Stock Down 2.7 %

BRP stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.39. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $88.53.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

