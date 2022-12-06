BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Up 15.8% This Week

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One BTS Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BTS Chain has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and $2,363.83 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

