Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lessened its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods makes up 1.7% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.08% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,560. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 60.35%.

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

