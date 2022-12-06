Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,799 shares during the period. Cameco makes up about 10.1% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Cameco worth $39,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,541. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

