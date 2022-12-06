Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$69.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$78.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.54.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CM stock opened at C$58.82 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$55.35 and a 12 month high of C$83.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.05%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.