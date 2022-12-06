Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$66.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$72.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

TSE CM opened at C$58.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$55.35 and a 1 year high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

