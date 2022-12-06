Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a C$149.50 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$157.53.
TSE:CNR opened at C$172.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$174.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$159.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.55.
In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
