Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys 8,876 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 2.1% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $81,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after buying an additional 238,765 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $7,602,009 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,001. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 396.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $672.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

