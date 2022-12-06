Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,865,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 59.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.3 %

HOG traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,398. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HOG. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

