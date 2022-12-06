Candlestick Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,321 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $39,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,277,000 after acquiring an additional 552,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,253,000 after acquiring an additional 533,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,973,000 after acquiring an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,144. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.38. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.27.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

