Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $32.58 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $32,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Marriott International by 22.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $161.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,884. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

