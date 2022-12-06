Candlestick Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $65,053,000. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its position in Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.53. The company had a trading volume of 83,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,069. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $394.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

