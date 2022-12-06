Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

Wingstop Price Performance

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

WING stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,273. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $178.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.94, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.