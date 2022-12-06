Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.
WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.
WING stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,273. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $178.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.94, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.58.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
