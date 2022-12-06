Candlestick Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,356. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.75.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

