CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) Trading Up 3%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 1,425,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 528,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 4.52.
CannTrust Company Profile
CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.
