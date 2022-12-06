Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.99. 188,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,703,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 278,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 221,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

