Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 644 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. TTEC accounts for 0.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in TTEC by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 91,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

