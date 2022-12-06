Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 198,799 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 228,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 77,979 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.