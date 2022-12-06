Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Carriage Services worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 946,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 53,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Carriage Services stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $360.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.98 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

