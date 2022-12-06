Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,006,000 after purchasing an additional 385,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Trading Down 1.1 %
PSTG stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 732.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Pure Storage
In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.