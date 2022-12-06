Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty makes up 0.7% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $143,174,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,994,000 after purchasing an additional 626,823 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,265,000 after purchasing an additional 615,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $284,465.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagerDuty Trading Down 4.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of PD stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.