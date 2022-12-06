Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 3,373 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 132.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

