Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 3,886 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 431,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SAH opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

